割引価格の Sonos Arc サウンドバーでホーム サウンド システムをアップグレードしましょう

Looking to enhance your home audio experience? Look no further than the Sonos Arc Soundbar. Sonos, known for its high-quality speakers, is currently offering a refurbished Sonos Arc SL soundbar at a discounted price of $509.00. This is a significant $170 saving off the normal retail price.

The Sonos Arc Soundbar is considered one of the best soundbars on the market, and for good reason. Its 45″ length allows for eleven precisely engineered internal speakers, including two dedicated height channels, resulting in exceptional sound quality. With Dolby Atmos compatibility, this soundbar creates an immersive audio experience, making you feel like you’re part of the action.

One of the standout features of the Sonos Arc Soundbar is its modularity. It can be wirelessly paired with other Sonos speakers and subwoofers, allowing you to easily expand your sound system and distribute sound throughout your home. Additionally, it has convenient features such as an ambient light sensor, HDMI eARC, capacitive touch controls, and WiFi connectivity.

The “SL” in Sonos Arc SL stands for “silence,” indicating that this version does not include a microphone. This may be seen as a benefit for those concerned about privacy, as it means the soundbar is not compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa.

Sonos refurbished products undergo rigorous testing and come with all the necessary accessories, manuals, and documentation. They are also packaged in pristine condition. Furthermore, Sonos offers a 1-year warranty on their refurbished products, giving you peace of mind with your purchase.

Upgrade your home sound system with the Sonos Arc Soundbar and enjoy high-quality, room-filling audio. Don’t miss out on this discounted offer from Sonos and elevate your audio experience today.