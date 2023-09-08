都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

Google、マウンテンビューでビジターエクスペリエンスをオープン

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Google、マウンテンビューでビジターエクスペリエンスをオープン

Google is set to open the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The new destination aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Google and its local community. The visitor experience is located at the company’s tent-like “Gradient Canopy” office building, formerly known as Charleston East.

The Google Visitor Experience will feature a range of amenities, including a Google Store where visitors can learn about and purchase Pixel hardware products. This will be the third Google Store location, following those in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York City.

Additionally, the visitor experience will include a public café called “Café @ Mountain View,” offering a space for visitors to relax and enjoy refreshments. “The Plaza” will provide outdoor art, events, and other programming for visitors to enjoy.

The venue will also house “The Huddle,” a space dedicated to hosting local community group events and non-profit activities. Furthermore, a “Pop-Up Shop” will showcase and support local businesses.

Currently, visitors to the Google campus can only have a limited experience, with no official gift store available. The new Google Visitor Experience will offer a complete replacement, aiming to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

The Google Visitor Experience is set to open on October 12th, bringing a “Googley experience” to all who visit.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
ニュース

アーマード・コア 6 アップデート 1.002: パッチノートとゲームプレイの変更点

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Instagram、フィード投稿を親しい友人と共有する新機能をテスト中

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント