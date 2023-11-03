Google Play が VPN アプリの独立したセキュリティ レビューでユーザーのプライバシーとセキュリティを強化

Google Play, the official app store for Android, is bolstering user trust and transparency by implementing independent security reviews for VPN apps. The new “Independent security review” badge displayed in the Data Safety Section indicates that VPN apps have undergone a rigorous assessment to ensure compliance with the Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA) standard.

MASA, introduced as an initiative of the App Defense Alliance (ADA), sets concrete requirements for mobile app security. These requirements cover data storage and privacy practices, cryptography, authentication and session management, network communication, platform interaction, and code quality. VPN apps are particularly critical for user privacy and security due to their handling of sensitive data, hence the emphasis on independent security audits.

To earn the badge, VPN vendors must perform the MASA audit through an approved cybersecurity partner. Noteworthy VPN providers such as NordVPN, Google One, and ExpressVPN have successfully undergone the assessment and display the new Google Play badge. In addition, other VPN apps including Aloha Browser + Private VPN, Private Internet Access VPN, SkyVPN – Fast Secure VPN, Tomato VPN, and vpnify – Unlimited VPN Proxy hold a valid MASA certificate and are expected to receive the badge in the near future.

This initiative from Google Play is aimed at fostering greater transparency within the app store. By requiring VPN apps to undergo independent security reviews, users can have increased confidence in the privacy and security measures of these applications. Furthermore, the introduction of the badge enhances transparency by enabling users to easily identify VPN apps that meet the MASA standard.

FAQ：

Q: What is MASA?

A: MASA stands for Mobile App Security Assessment. It is a standard introduced by the App Defense Alliance (ADA) to set requirements for mobile app security, including data storage and privacy practices, cryptography, authentication, network communication, and more.

Q: Which VPN apps have received the ‘Independent security review’ badge?

A: The VPN apps currently displaying the ‘Independent security review’ badge on Google Play are NordVPN, Google One, and ExpressVPN.

Q: Are there other VPN apps that meet the MASA standard?

A: Yes, there are other VPN apps that hold a valid MASA certificate, including Aloha Browser + Private VPN, Private Internet Access VPN, SkyVPN – Fast Secure VPN, Tomato VPN, and vpnify – Unlimited VPN Proxy. These apps are expected to receive the Google Play badge soon.

Q: Will the independent security review program expand to other types of apps?

A: While Google has not provided a specific timeline, it is anticipated that the ‘Independent security review’ program will expand to include other app types beyond VPNs in the future.