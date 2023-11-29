Fossil Gen 6 スマートウォッチ向けに Wear OS の新バージョンがリリース

Fossil has recently launched an update for its Gen 6 smartwatches, introducing Wear OS 3.5. While not the latest version available, this update brings some minor improvements and tweaks to enhance user experience.

The update began rolling out about a week ago and has been progressively reaching more users in the meantime. Early reports from Reddit users indicate that the update includes some UI adjustments and performance enhancements but no major changes.

Interestingly, Wear OS 3.5 is actually an incremental update built upon Wear OS 3, which was initially released by Fossil last year. It was the default version on the original Pixel Watch and reached Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series in mid-2022. Ideally, Wear OS 3.5 should have been released by Fossil alongside Wear OS 3, but the company presumably encountered some setbacks.

However, it appears that some users have encountered issues with the update. Complaints on various discussion threads mention problems such as boot looping, sluggish installation times, and reduced battery performance after installing Wear OS 3.5 on their Fossil smartwatches. Fossil has acknowledged these concerns and temporarily paused the update to address the reported issues. Although the rollout has resumed, Fossil has not disclosed specific details about the fixes implemented.

