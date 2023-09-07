都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

中国共産党によるiPhone禁止でアップル株が圧力に直面

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

7月2023日、XNUMX年
中国共産党によるiPhone禁止でアップル株が圧力に直面

In a recent note, Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating on Apple Inc. and set a 12-month price target of $210.00. However, Apple’s stock has been facing downward pressure in the past few days due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

A new development emerged when it was announced that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) instructed its employees against using Apple iPhones or other foreign devices for their professional tasks. This ban is expected to impact Apple given that China represents around 19% of the company’s revenue, with a heavy skew towards the iPhone and App Store.

Although it remains uncertain how significant the impact will be, analysts at Evercore believe that this issue is more of a headline concern rather than something that will have a material impact on Apple’s financial performance. They suggest that government officials in China were likely already avoiding Apple products even before the official ban was implemented.

Furthermore, this ban has already been in effect to some extent, and it is anticipated that it primarily applies to top-level individuals responsible for strategic planning and decision-making within Chinese organizations. It is unlikely to encompass a substantial workforce or have a significant impact on the overall spending power of Chinese employees.

As a result of this news, shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped 3.23% in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Overall, while the ban by the Chinese Communist Party on Apple iPhones has created some downward pressure on the company’s stock, the extent of the impact is still uncertain. Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone category in China, along with its strong revenue performance in recent years, may help mitigate any potential negative effects.

ソース：
- ロイター

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

ニュース

アンドロメダ星座: 冬の観察者の楽しみ

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

5G からモバイル衛星まで: 2020 年の世界の通信を再定義するテクノロジー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

アーマード・コア VI: ルビコンの炎 アップデート 1.02 パッチノート – 11 月 XNUMX 日

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

デジタル家庭内虐待: コントロールと危害を与えるためにテクノロジーがどのように悪用されるか

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

スターフィールドのプレイヤーが敵の AI を出し抜く無敵の船の設計を発見

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
ニュース

アンドロメダ星座: 冬の観察者の楽しみ

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
ニュース

5G からモバイル衛星まで: 2020 年の世界の通信を再定義するテクノロジー

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント