Elliptic Labs が Vivo S18 および S18 Pro スマートフォンで AI 仮想近接センサーを発表

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company, has introduced its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor called INNER BEAUTY on Vivo’s latest smartphones, the S18 and S18 Pro. The collaboration between Elliptic Labs and Vivo demonstrates the companies’ commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to users.

The AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user brings their phone closer to their ear during a call, automatically turning off the display and disabling the screen’s touch functionality. This feature prevents accidental actions, such as hanging up or dialing numbers, while conserving battery life.

What sets Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor apart is that it does not require a dedicated hardware sensor. Instead, it utilizes software-only sensors to provide robust proximity detection. By eliminating the need for hardware sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

The Vivo S18 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, while the S18 Pro is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+. These smartphones, featuring Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, offer advanced functionality at an affordable price, making them an attractive option for consumers in the Chinese market.

Elliptic Labs, with its focus on sustainable, human-friendly solutions, continues to innovate in the fields of AI/ML, ultrasound, and sensor fusion technologies. The company’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has already been deployed in over 500 million devices worldwide, proving its reliability and effectiveness.

About Elliptic Labs:

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting various markets, including smartphones, laptops, IoT, and automotive. The company was founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Oslo University in Norway. With its patented software utilizing AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion, Elliptic Labs delivers intuitive experiences such as gesture detection, proximity sensing, and more. The company’s scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable and already deployed in millions of devices worldwide.

Elliptic Labs’ headquarters is located in Norway, with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company’s technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by Elliptic Labs.