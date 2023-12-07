Eagles Defense Struggles on Third Down; Offense Falters in Red Zone

In a disappointing performance, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense failed to get off the field on third down, while their offense stumbled in the red zone. The team’s defense allowed the high-powered 49ers offense to convert 72.7% of its third-down attempts, the worst performance of the season for the Eagles in terms of third-down percentage. Two of those conversions resulted in touchdown passes. The 49ers were rarely in third-and-long situations, thanks to their success on first and second downs. As a result, the Eagles defense now holds the worst third-down conversion percentage in the league at 47.3%. In their last three games, opponents have converted 58% of their third-down attempts against the Eagles. The challenge won’t get any easier for the Eagles as they face the Cowboys, who have the second-best third-down conversion percentage in the league at 48.5%.

Sirianni’s Decision-Making Questioned in Eagles’ Loss

Head coach Nick Sirianni’s decision-making came under scrutiny after the Eagles’ blowout loss to the 49ers. With the team trailing by 15 points in the second half, Sirianni chose not to go for it on a long 4th-and-1 inside their own territory. Critics argue that Sirianni should have shown more aggressiveness, as being aggressive has been one of the defining characteristics of his Eagles team. Additionally, Sirianni’s decision to put Jalen Hurts back into the game after he had just undergone concussion protocol raised concerns about player safety. Many believed that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota should have been given the opportunity to play in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, Sirianni’s handling of the running game and personnel usage came into question. The lack of a consistent running game falls partly on Sirianni as the head coach and game planner. These questionable decisions have caused some to question Sirianni’s ability to lead the team effectively.

Eagles Sign Former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard for the remainder of the season. Leonard was unexpectedly released by the Colts due to physical limitations resulting from back surgeries and a lower leg nerve issue. He had been playing in a platoon with E.J. Speed but was unhappy with his reduced playing time. The Eagles, who have been looking to bolster their struggling linebacking corps, hope Leonard’s instincts, play-recognition, and knack for finding the football will provide a boost to their defense. Leonard’s previous success with the Colts and his involvement in the community have garnered well wishes from Colts fans as he embarks on his new journey with the Eagles.

Eagles Land Shaq Leonard Over Rival Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to secure the services of linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who had also been pursued by the Dallas Cowboys. Leonard’s decision to join the Eagles over the Cowboys has left Cowboys fans disappointed. It seems Leonard was attracted to the opportunity to play for a contender and believed he could have an immediate impact with the Eagles. While the Cowboys have promising up-and-coming linebackers, Leonard’s experience would have been a luxury for their defense. On the other hand, the Eagles were in need of a player who could step in and make an immediate difference. Leonard’s decision comes ahead of a crucial NFC East rematch between the Cowboys and Eagles, which adds even more intrigue to the matchup.

Notable In-Season Acquisitions for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have made several noteworthy in-season acquisitions thus far in 2023. One of the most notable additions is wide receiver Julio Jones, who has had a relatively quiet impact with the team. Despite scoring a touchdown, Jones has only caught 4 passes on 7 targets for a total of 8 yards. His playing time has decreased with the return of other key receivers. With A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all healthy, the Eagles’ third receiver doesn’t see many targets to begin with, and Jones has fallen behind in snap counts compared to other receivers like Sammy Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus. This could potentially make Jones a candidate for release if his production does not improve. The Eagles will continue to evaluate and adjust their roster as they aim for success in the remainder of the season.