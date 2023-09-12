都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

iPhone 15 Pro Maxの価格は高くなる見込み

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
iPhone 15 Pro Maxの価格は高くなる見込み

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

定義：
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

ソース：
– URL は提供されません。

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント