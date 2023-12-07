Former Business in Huntington Catches Fire, Raises Concerns

In a recent incident, a former business located near downtown Huntington caught fire, leading to concerns regarding its safety and the need for emergency demolition. The building, situated at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street, was already earmarked for demolition prior to the fire outbreak, according to Huntington’s Fire Chief, Greg Fuller.

With previous instances of fires and a significant portion of the roof missing, the building had become a cause for worry. When firefighters arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m., flames were already visible from the multiple-story brick structure. Chief Fuller attributes the rapid spread of fire to the absence of the roof, which allowed for quick ventilation.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing “explosions” during the incident, which Chief Fuller speculates were caused by highly flammable metal present within the building. However, due to the hazardous condition of the structure, a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire is currently not possible. The building is considered unsafe and no one is allowed to enter.

Although a date for the demolition has yet to be determined, the urgent need for it has been highlighted by this incident. The former business has a history of fires, including a massive one in 2017. The local authorities, including the Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department, and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, were all present at the scene to respond to the emergency.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Residents are advised to stay updated on the situation through the WSAZ app. With the safety risks posed by the damaged building, it is crucial to address the concerns swiftly and ensure the well-being of the community as a whole.