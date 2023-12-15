ダラス・カウボーイズのヘッドコーチ、マイク・マッカーシー、不確実な未来に直面

The Dallas Cowboys have been on a winning streak in recent weeks, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the NFL. However, there are rumors circulating about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure with the team. Speculation suggests that if the Cowboys fail to make a deep playoff run, McCarthy may be let go.

One report even claims that the Cowboys have already lined up a potential replacement for McCarthy. According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, there is a growing belief in the NFL that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be promoted to head coach if McCarthy is released. Quinn, who has been with the Cowboys for three seasons, previously served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. He led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

While Quinn has garnered interest from other teams for head coach positions in the past, there is speculation that he may choose to remain with the Cowboys in 2024 if McCarthy retains his position. The Dallas head coach job is highly coveted in the sports world, making it an attractive opportunity for aspiring coaches.

The pressure on McCarthy is growing due to the team’s lackluster postseason performance under his leadership. In his four years with the Cowboys, McCarthy has an overall record of 39-23, but their playoff record stands at 1-2. This has led to intensified expectations from team owner Jerry Jones, who is eager to see the Cowboys lift another championship trophy in his lifetime.

As Jones, now 81 years old, becomes increasingly impatient, McCarthy’s future hangs in the balance. While his record suggests a successful tenure, the postseason results have been underwhelming. Time will tell if McCarthy can lead the team to a deep playoff run and secure his position as the Cowboys’ head coach for years to come, or if Quinn will step in to take the reins.