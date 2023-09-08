CFexpress 4.0: メモリカードの高速化が目前に迫っていますが、カメラはそれに追いつくことができるでしょうか?

CFexpress 4.0 cards are set to hit the market this year, offering significantly faster read and write speeds. The Compact Flash Association (CFA) recently announced the specification for CFexpress 4.0, which doubles the performance of memory cards of all formats, including the Type A cards used by Sony and the more common Type B cards. This upgrade in speed is likely to revolutionize post-production workflows, but it may take some time before photographers and filmmakers can fully exploit the potential of these new cards.

The CFexpress 4.0 specification doubles the maximum throughput, making Type A cards as fast as current Type B cards, and pushing the new Type B cards to unprecedented speeds. To complement the increased speed, the CFA will introduce a new Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) specification, surpassing the current VPG 400 certification. This means that cameras equipped to take advantage of CFexpress 4.0 will be able to offload photos more quickly, capture longer bursts at higher resolutions, and filmmakers can shoot higher resolution videos at faster frame rates with greater bit depth.

However, it’s important to note that while CFexpress 4.0 cards are available now from ProGrade Digital and Nextorage plans to launch their version this winter, current cameras are not yet capable of utilizing the full potential of these cards. Upgrading the camera hardware is necessary for cameras to record data at the speed offered by CFexpress 4.0.

Additionally, a compatible card reader is required to extract data at the increased speeds offered by CFexpress 4.0 cards. ProGrade Digital has released a CFexpress 4.0 reader that offers optimal performance when connected to USB 4.0. However, it’s worth mentioning that some older computers may not have USB 4.0 capability. This means that users with older computers may not be able to fully utilize the speed potential of CFexpress 4.0 cards until they upgrade their systems.

While CFexpress 4.0 is backward compatible with CFexpress 2.0, it’s important to highlight that the new cards will only perform at their peak speeds when used with CFexpress 4.0 hardware. This means that, for now, the new cards will primarily impact post-production workflows, rather than in-field shooting. Photographers and filmmakers will have to wait for camera manufacturers to release new camera models equipped with upgraded hardware to take full advantage of the improved speeds.

In conclusion, CFexpress 4.0 cards offer exciting potential for significantly enhanced read and write speeds. However, their impact will be limited until cameras and card readers are upgraded to be compatible with CFexpress 4.0. In the meantime, these cards are expected to improve post-production workflows, while user experience in the field will depend on camera makers catching up to utilize the full potential of CFexpress 4.0.

[Source: ProGrade Digital and Nextorage]