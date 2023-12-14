Xbox Offers Exclusive Discounts on Call of Duty Modern Warfare III for Game Pass Members

In a surprising turn of events, Xbox is dominating the competition with its extensive range of discounts during the post-Black Friday period. The Xbox Series X consoles are now officially on sale, and gamers can also enjoy discounts on Xbox controllers and the latest installment of Call of Duty. One standout deal that has caught the attention of many is the exclusive discount of over $24 on Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (2023) for Xbox Game Pass members. The game, originally priced at $69.99, is now available for just $45.59.

To make this deal even more enticing, Activision is offering a free trial period for the game from December 14th to 18th. This allows players to try out the game before deciding to make a purchase. The discounted price is also applicable to gamers in the UK, with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III priced at £45.59 for Xbox Game Pass members.

For those considering buying an Xbox Series X console as a Christmas gift or for personal use, the holiday sales offer a great opportunity. The console is currently priced at $399.99, a $100 reduction from the original price of $499.99. Major retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart are all selling the console at this new promotional price.

Xbox Game Pass is another essential element of the Xbox ecosystem. Fortunately, even non-members can sign up for Game Pass for just $1, providing access to the discounted Call of Duty game and a wide range of titles. The Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which renews at $16.99/month, includes 14 days of free access.

By taking advantage of these deals, players can own an Xbox Series X console, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, and gain access to hundreds of game titles on Game Pass for a total cost of $446.58. Despite mixed reviews, Modern Warfare III continues to be one of the best-selling games of the year, competing closely with Hogwarts Legacy for the top spot.

In addition to these exclusive deals, Microsoft has recently announced all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for December 2023, as well as exciting additions to the Game Pass Core library. This commitment to providing a vast and diverse range of gaming options ensures that Xbox Game Pass members always have a rich lineup of titles to choose from.

In conclusion, Xbox is offering unprecedented discounts for its Game Pass members, making the Xbox Series X console and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III more accessible and affordable. Whether you’re considering gifting an Xbox Series X or simply looking to expand your gaming collection, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these incredible offers.