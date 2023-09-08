都市生活

北極でのビーバーの活動はメタン温室効果ガスの排出量増加と関連している

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
A study published in Environmental Research Letters reveals that the migration of beavers into the Arctic tundra is causing an increase in the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Beavers create dams that flood vegetation and transform Arctic streams into ponds. These beaver ponds, along with the surrounding vegetation, can become oxygen-deprived and filled with organic sediment. As the material decays, methane is released into the atmosphere. Thawing permafrost also contributes to methane release as heat spreads through the water.

The research, conducted by a team including scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, used hyperspectral imaging to analyze 166 square miles of the lower Noatak River basin in Northwest Alaska. The study compared the location of methane hotspots to the presence of beaver ponds and nearby streams and lakes. The results showed a significantly greater number of methane hotspots around beaver ponds, indicating that beaver engineering in the Arctic initially enhances methane release. However, the long-term implications are still unknown.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere. It is responsible for approximately 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The study highlights the importance of considering the impact of beaver migration on methane emissions in the Arctic and suggests that further research is needed to fully understand this relationship.

