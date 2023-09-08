都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag が Steam で一時的に利用できなくなる

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag が Steam で一時的に利用できなくなる

The popular game, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, unexpectedly disappeared from the Steam store recently, sparking rumors of a remake or surprise release. However, Ubisoft has clarified that the removal was not intentional and was due to a technical issue. The teams at Ubisoft are actively working to resolve the problem and make the game available for purchase again.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, released 10 years ago, remains one of the best in the series. It received high praise for its gorgeous visuals, entertaining gameplay, and immersive pirate-themed open world. Naturally, fans of the game have expressed interest in a potential remake.

Earlier this year, a report from Kotaku suggested that a remake of Black Flag was already in the works at Ubisoft. However, if the project does exist, it is likely still in the early stages of development. In addition to the possibility of a remake, Ubisoft is also continuing to develop Skull and Bones, a multiplayer piracy game that originated from Black Flag’s naval combat mechanics.

While the removal of Black Flag from Steam may have sparked hope for a major announcement, Ubisoft has clarified that this is not the case. The technical issue that led to the game’s unavailability is unrelated to any planned releases or remakes. Fans will have to wait for further updates from Ubisoft regarding the availability of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag on Steam.

ソース：
–PCゲーマー
– コタク

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

ニュース

Mortal Kombat 1 の新しいローンチトレーラーが登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Nokia G42 5G インドで発売: 持続可能で強力なスマートフォン

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

月の「月の目覚まし時計」：新たな研究で月地震の規則性が明らかに

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

退職インタビュー: Amazon での勤務経験を探る回想録

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE は、TENAA 認証機関経由で Surface をイメージします

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

割引価格の iPhone 14 を購入するべきですか、それとも iPhone 15 を待つべきですか? 比較

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

次期 Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: これまでにわかっていること

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント