都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

Apple、Vision Proと並行してスマートグラスの開発を継続

Byロバート・アンドリュー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple、Vision Proと並行してスマートグラスの開発を継続

Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro, a self-contained virtual reality headset, had many wondering if the company had any plans for augmented reality glasses. A new filing with the US Patent Office suggests that Apple is indeed continuing work on a set of smart glasses that would serve as a heads-up display. The glasses would feature a digital crown on one stem and would display notifications, control music, and project images and information onto the lenses to enhance the real world.

The Vision Pro, referred to as a “spatial computer” by Apple, is a full-fledged virtual reality headset. However, this new patent filing indicates that Apple is not neglecting the development of a more traditional set of smart glasses. Meta, one of Apple’s biggest rivals in the AR/VR space, offers both VR headsets and AR glasses, and it would not be unprecedented for Apple to do the same.

It is reasonable to expect that Apple’s smart glasses would rely on the iPhone for power and function similarly to the Apple Watch as a second-screen companion accessory. The drawings and descriptions in this patent filing suggest that Apple is taking this project seriously, and it may have a more concrete plan for the smart glasses compared to some of its previous patent filings.

While the Vision Pro aims to be a powerful VR headset, it is unlikely that Apple would be able to shrink this technology down to the size of standard spectacles in the near future. It is possible that Apple’s smart glasses and the Vision Pro could coexist as part of the same product family, sharing some features. However, the ultimate goal may be to eventually merge the two product lines in the coming decades.

In conclusion, Apple’s recent patent filing indicates that the company is actively working on smart glasses alongside its Vision Pro headset. While the Vision Pro is a self-contained VR headset, the smart glasses would serve as a heads-up display connected to an iPhone. Apple’s long-term strategy may involve integrating both products into a unified offering.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント