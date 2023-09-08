都市生活

AOC CQ32G2S: 32 ドル未満の 300 インチ曲面ゲーミング モニター

Byロバート・アンドリュー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
AOC CQ32G2S: 32 ドル未満の 300 インチ曲面ゲーミング モニター

The AOC CQ32G2S is a 32-inch QHD curved gaming monitor that offers excellent value for its price. Priced at less than $300, this monitor features a 1500R curvature that enhances the gaming experience. It has a VA panel with a true 4,000:1 contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks and saturated colors.

With a 165 Hz refresh rate and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync, the AOC CQ32G2S provides a smooth and responsive gaming performance. It also has three HDR emulation modes for different visual effects.

In terms of image quality, the AOC CQ32G2S boasts a DCI-P3 gamut coverage of 87%, which is above average for its price range. The monitor has good color accuracy and requires only minor adjustments to achieve a high standard.

The build quality of the AOC CQ32G2S is solid, with an ergonomic stand and 5-watt internal speakers. It has all the necessary video inputs, including DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0. However, it lacks USB ports.

The monitor features a 1500R curve, which provides additional immersion in gaming without causing image distortion. The design is sleek and modern, with a thin bezel and a red accent on the bottom.

Overall, the AOC CQ32G2S offers a lot of value for its price. It is a competitive option for those looking for a 32-inch curved gaming monitor without breaking the bank.

Source: AOC CQ32G2S (Tom’s Hardware)

