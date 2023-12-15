ニューアーク市長、包括的な成長と手頃な価格の住宅を優先

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is dedicated to ensuring that the city continues to grow while also maintaining its historical identity and purpose. Speaking at the recent Newark Summit event, Baraka emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities for all residents, highlighting that Newark has always been a city of opportunity for people in search of a better life.

Baraka acknowledged that Newark’s increasing wealth and development must not overshadow the needs and dreams of the entire community. He stressed the significance of preserving Newark’s diverse culture, characterized by its history of immigrants, manufacturing, art, and creativity. While celebrating progress, Baraka emphasized the need to address economic disparities in order to build a sustainable future.

One of the key challenges facing Newark is the lack of affordable housing, which Baraka acknowledged as the city’s most pressing issue. He underscored the importance of expanding housing options to meet the needs of all residents, irrespective of their economic backgrounds. Baraka also highlighted the need for additional city resources, including more police officers, firefighters, DPW workers, and code enforcement officials, in order to support Newark’s growth effectively.

Addressing the issue of gentrification, Baraka recognized the influx of investment capital into the city, leading to rising housing costs. However, he proposed a solution that involves building more housing at various levels, both within the city and the suburbs. By creating more affordable housing options across the region, the strain on Newark’s housing market can be alleviated, benefiting both current residents and newcomers.

In addition to the commitment towards affordable housing, Baraka emphasized Newark’s focus on sustainability and climate change. The city plans to tackle its high heat island index and reduce flood risk by implementing green roofing, promoting infrastructure resilience, and encouraging solar development.

Overall, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s vision for the city involves a comprehensive approach to growth that encompasses inclusive economic development, affordable housing, sustainability, and the preservation of Newark’s unique cultural heritage. By prioritizing these aspects, he aims to ensure Newark remains a vibrant and equitable city for all residents.