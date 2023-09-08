Zoom Video Communications Inc. has reportedly met with regulators from the US, European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft Corp.’s alleged anticompetitive behavior. The communications software maker has engaged with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s main concern revolves around Microsoft’s preference for its Teams videoconferencing software through price bundling and product design. Microsoft has faced scrutiny from the EU’s competition watchdog, which is investigating whether tying Teams to business products breached antitrust rules. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from Salesforce Inc.’s messaging platform Slack.

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has also opened an investigation into Microsoft, specifically looking into the bundling of OneDrive and Teams with the company’s other productivity software. Additionally, US and UK authorities have initiated inquiries into cloud services, where Microsoft’s Azure is a major player.

While Zoom had previously avoided addressing the issue, CEO Eric Yuan recently stated that the FTC should examine Microsoft’s bundling practices and ensure fairness. However, both Zoom and Microsoft declined to comment further on the matter.

Zoom’s engagement with regulators comes at a challenging time for the company, as it seeks to maintain sales growth following the rapid expansion it experienced during the pandemic. To diversify its offerings, Zoom has expanded its suite of services for businesses, including internet-based phones, contact centers, scheduling, and artificial intelligence assistants.

In conclusion, Zoom has taken steps to raise concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anticompetitive behavior with regulatory bodies. The outcome of these discussions and ongoing investigations by authorities will determine the future landscape of the videoconferencing and cloud services market.

ソース：

– Bloomberg News (no URL provided)