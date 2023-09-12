都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

ゼロトラストの可能性を最大限に引き出す: 組織セキュリティのパラダイムシフト

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
ゼロトラストの可能性を最大限に引き出す: 組織セキュリティのパラダイムシフト

Zero trust has emerged as a crucial aspect of digital transformation for organizations, going beyond being just a buzzword. Research from Zscaler reveals that many IT leaders have already implemented or are planning to implement a zero trust security strategy. However, only a small percentage of these leaders are confident in fully utilizing the potential of zero trust.

Zero trust represents a shift away from traditional security practices like virtual private networks (VPNs) and firewalls, which assume devices within an organization’s network are trustworthy. The concept centers around the idea that no user can be trusted, requiring verification for every user and device to access networks.

Implementing zero trust offers numerous benefits, including enhanced organizational visibility and security. It enables IT teams to maintain control over network activity while accommodating hybrid work practices and distributed workforces. By embracing zero trust, organizations gain a competitive advantage in hiring by offering flexible work options while ensuring security and protection.

Visibility across the enterprise is a crucial aspect of zero trust implementation. This level of visibility allows organizations to make informed decisions about engaging with employees based on their location and gain vital insights on risk tolerance. For example, remote workers can perform their duties securely, while insights gained from working trends can lead to improvements in office utilities, working practices, and even energy efficiency.

The opportunities presented by zero trust extend beyond technological shifts. By leveraging the granular insights provided by zero trust, organizations can rethink their business delivery and make strategic decisions about office spaces, workforce distribution, and productivity. It enables businesses to reimagine their operations and find new ways of engaging with customers.

Looking ahead, the emergence of generative AI tools holds promise for the zero trust space. These tools can analyze the massive amounts of data passing through security clouds and extract valuable insights. By utilizing generative AI, organizations can further enhance the benefits of zero trust and take their security and operational efficiency to new heights.

ソース：
– Nathan Howe, VP of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler
– Zscaler Research: “Unlocking the Potential of Zero Trust”
– Gartner Research: “Zero Trust Security – Anjali Agrawal, Neil MacDonald, 19 December 2020”

（注：ソースのURLは省略させていただきました。）

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント