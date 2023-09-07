都市生活

Apple Vision Pro が独自の App Store を持つようになる: 開発者とユーザーが知っておくべきこと

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple has officially announced that its upcoming VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, will have its own App Store. The company has fulfilled its promise of allowing the headset to run iOS and iPadOS apps, in addition to new visionOS apps. This means that users will have access to “hundreds of thousands of iPad and iPhone apps” alongside the new visionOS apps.

Developers will soon have the opportunity to publish their apps on the Vision Pro’s App Store. Apple plans to include the new App Store in an upcoming fall developer beta for visionOS. Any new iOS and iPad OS apps created will automatically be available on the Vision Pro’s App Store, as long as they are compatible with the headset.

While Apple anticipates that almost every iOS and iPad app will be compatible with the Vision Pro, there may be cases where an app is not compatible due to certain functionalities or user interface issues. In such cases, developers will be notified through App Store Connect so that they can make the necessary adjustments.

The inclusion of compatibility with iOS and iPad OS apps gives the Vision Pro a significant advantage with a massive app library right out of the box. However, not all companies are embracing visionOS for immersive experiences. Netflix, for example, has announced that it will not have a native Apple Vision Pro app at launch. On the other hand, companies like Disney and the NBA have shown interest in creating immersive experiences for the Vision Pro.

The success of the Vision Pro will ultimately depend on whether developers and companies adopt visionOS for immersive experiences. If they do, the combination of immersive and practical apps on the Vision Pro could give it an edge over other VR headsets. However, if it is perceived as simply a Mac or iPhone strapped to the face, the appeal of the “spatial computer” may be limited initially.

