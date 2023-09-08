都市生活

X 上のラベルのない広告により、透明性と FTC ガイドラインへの準拠に関する懸念が高まる

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Users of the popular social networking platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), have raised concerns about the appearance of unlabeled ads in their feeds. These ads, which are being served to users as organic posts, have sparked a debate about transparency and compliance with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines.

It is currently unclear whether X, under the ownership of Elon Musk, intentionally removed the ad labels or if it is a temporary glitch. Users have reported seeing these unlabeled ads in both the algorithmically recommended “For You” feed and the “Following” tab, which only displays content from accounts a user follows. This lack of disclosure has led to criticism from users and industry experts.

Sarah Kay Wiley, the director of policy and partnerships at adtech watchdog nonprofit Check My Ads, highlighted the issue and stated that the lack of labeling misleads consumers and goes against FTC guidelines on deceptive ads. The FTC has previously emphasized the importance of clearly marking paid advertisements to avoid misleading consumers.

To determine if a post is an ad, X users can click or tap on the three dot icon on the top right-hand corner of the post. If the post is an ad, additional options such as “Not interested in this ad,” “Report ad,” and “Why this ad?” will be available. Users have noticed that these menu options are only present on ads that lack labels, confirming that the lack of disclosure on X ads is intentional.

Furthermore, X has recently changed its ad disclosures, experimenting with new labels. While the traditional “Promoted” label was displayed at the bottom left-hand side of a tweet, the platform switched to a smaller “Ad” label in the upper right-hand corner. However, some ads still feature the “Promoted” label. Users need to look for either label at the top or bottom of a post to determine if it is an ad.

It is important to note that these unlabeled ads are not third-party ads but are served directly through X’s advertising platform. The company is being paid by advertisers to run these ads across the social network. However, X is not providing a public label or disclosure to inform consumers that the posts are advertisements.

The appearance of these unlabeled ads raises concerns about the platform’s transparency and compliance with FTC guidelines. Advertisers and brands that use X as an advertising platform may face potential liabilities due to the lack of labeling on their ads. The monitoring of social media advertising practices becomes essential to protect consumers and ensure transparency in the industry.

