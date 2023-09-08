都市生活

人間関係が失敗する理由: 愛着スタイルとコミュニケーションを理解する

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
In a relationship, compromises, understanding, communication, trust, and loyalty are essential for creating a healthy space for intimacy, growth, and happiness. However, the success of a relationship is heavily influenced by attachment styles.

Attachment style refers to the way individuals relate to others in intimate relationships, which is influenced by self-worth and interpersonal trust. Therapist Jordan Dann explains that these attachment styles, along with the strategies learned in childhood to protect oneself, shape how people connect, fight, behave, and respond in relationships.

There are several reasons why relationships fail, as shared by Jordan Dann.

Firstly, different expectations about attachment styles can lead to misunderstandings and conflict. It is crucial to have conversations about individual attachment styles at the beginning of a relationship to understand how to navigate and make things work.

Unresolved attachment trauma also plays a significant role in relationship dynamics. Understanding and being aware of one’s attachment history helps to comprehend how attachment styles have developed. Past experiences and upbringing shape our perceptions of relationships, and acknowledging this can lead to better understanding and growth.

Failure in communicating differences is another reason relationships can falter. Conflict and arguments can be healthy in a relationship, as they allow partners to understand each other’s perspectives better. However, if caregivers in our upbringing failed to address their conflicts, we may struggle to communicate effectively in our relationships as well.

Finally, a failure to develop a secure bond contributes to relationship failures. Shifting the focus onto shared responsibility for emotional security can foster a sense of trust and create a secure bond within the relationship.

Understanding these factors and being aware of one’s own attachment style and that of their partner is crucial for a successful relationship. By addressing unresolved attachment trauma, communicating differences effectively, and prioritizing the development of a secure bond, couples can create a healthier and more fulfilling relationship.

ソース：
– Therapist Jordan Dann
– ヒンドゥスタン・タイムズ

