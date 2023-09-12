都市生活

Apple 15 月のイベント: iPhone XNUMX、Apple Watch、AirPods を発表

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple is preparing to showcase its latest lineup of products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods, during its annual September event. The keynote presentation, titled “Wonderlust,” will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California.

This event holds a significant place in the tech calendar as it has been an annual tradition since the introduction of the original iPhone in 2007. It has become a platform for Apple to unveil its latest innovations and technological advancements to the world.

One of the most notable changes rumored to be announced at this year’s event is Apple’s switch from the Lightning charging port to a USB-C port. This transition is aimed at complying with the European Union’s common charger laws. The move towards USB-C would ensure greater compatibility and convenience for European consumers.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast. Apple enthusiasts from around the world can follow live updates throughout the day to stay up-to-date with the latest announcements from the event.

Regarding the highly anticipated iPhone 15, Bloomberg reports that Apple is expected to unveil four different models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The Pro models are said to showcase a chassis made of titanium, in contrast to the stainless steel used in the base models. Additionally, the Pro Max models are likely to feature an enhanced camera system capable of greater optical zoom.

To cater to varying preferences, the base iPhone 15 models will debut in five vibrant colors: pink, black, white, blue, and yellow. On the other hand, the Pro models will be available in a more sophisticated range of colors, including gray, black, dark blue, and white.

The September event promises to be an exciting occasion for Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike. It is an opportunity to witness the latest advancements from Apple and see how these new products will shape the future of technology.

ソース：

– Bloomberg: [source A]
– European Union common charger laws: [source B]

By ロバート・アンドリュー

