過去50年間でサッカー選手の食事はどのように進化したか

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Daniel Nisbet, Football Association of Wales National Youth Teams’ high performance manager, explains how footballers’ diets have changed over the past 50 years. Previously, there was little emphasis on nutrition, with players being offered a traditional English breakfast before a match. However, since the mid-1990s, nutrition has become a crucial aspect of a player’s preparation for a game.

Today, football clubs employ nutritionists who plan players’ meals in a highly technical manner. These meals are tailored to each player’s individual needs, depending on what they want to achieve. Let’s take a closer look at how players’ diets have changed over the years.

あさごはん

In the past, footballers would have a pre-match fry-up or a bowl of sugar-coated cereals like Frosties to get energy into their bodies. Nowadays, players have omelettes with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and avocado for breakfast. The emphasis now is on consuming enough protein, with eggs providing a significant source of protein for muscle repair and recovery.

ランチ

Previously, footballers consumed a lot of red meat, such as steak, burgers, or spaghetti bolognese. Today, players are advised to have two portions of chicken breasts, two portions of sweet potatoes, and two types of vegetables. Carbohydrates from pasta and rice are better fuel sources than potatoes because they contain more carbs. On the day before a match, fast-release carbohydrates like pasta are recommended.

スナック菓子

In the past, players would have a slice of orange at half-time or eat jelly beans for quick energy. Nowadays, players are more conscious of their body composition and opt for protein recovery shakes or nuts as snacks. The day before a match, they may consume a carbohydrate drink, like Gatorade or Lucozade.

夕食

After a game, players used to have fish and chips for a hit of protein and energy-giving carbs, but this was steeped in unhealthy saturated fats. Today, players have a salmon fillet with two portions of brown rice and two vegetables. Before a match, they load up on white pasta and rice, as these are the body’s fuel for energy.

アルコール

Drinking alcohol was once a part of football culture, with players having a pint together after a match. However, it is now known that alcohol slows down recovery and hinders nutrient absorption. Nowadays, drinking is reserved for special occasions only, and players abstain from alcohol midweek if they have a game coming up.

Overall, footballers’ diets have undergone a significant transformation in the past decades, with a greater focus on individualized nutrition plans and the importance of consuming the right foods to optimize performance.

