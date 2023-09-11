Western Digital、ミルピタスキャンパスを192.5億XNUMX万ドルで売却、リースバック契約を締結

都市生活

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

11月2023日、XNUMX年
California-based computer storage maker, Western Digital, has recently completed a sale and leaseback deal with Blue Owl Capital for its Milpitas office, R&D, and manufacturing campus. The five-building property, located at 901, 951, 1001, 1051, and 1101 Sandisk Drive, was sold for $192.5 million, with Blue Owl as the buyer. As part of the agreement, Western Digital has signed a 16-year lease for the 37-acre site that extends until 2039.

The Milpitas campus, formerly the headquarters of flash-drive manufacturer SanDisk, was acquired by Western Digital in 2016. The campus includes offices, research-and-development facilities, and manufacturing plants, spanning a total of 580,322 square feet. Blue Owl, known for its focus on leaseback transactions, paid $332 per square foot for the property.

Leaseback deals, such as this one, allow companies to unlock the cash that is tied up in real estate assets. This can be an advantageous way to raise funds without resorting to selling stocks or issuing debt, particularly during periods of higher interest rates or when a company’s stock value is low.

Western Digital’s stock price has experienced fluctuations, rising by 37% this year but declining by 43% from its peak in April 2021. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at nearly $14 billion. In the previous fiscal year, Western Digital reported a loss of $1.3 billion. With around $2 billion in cash, the company faces $1.1 billion in notes due next year and will also settle a tax bill of $523 million during the current quarter.

Aside from the Milpitas campus, Western Digital also owns its office headquarters located at 5601 Great Oaks Pkwy in San Jose.

Sources: Silicon Valley Business Journal, Reuters, Yahoo Finance

