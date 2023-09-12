都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

AppleのワンダーラストイベントでiPhoneと時計の新モデルが発表

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
AppleのワンダーラストイベントでiPhoneと時計の新モデルが発表

Apple’s highly-anticipated “Wonderlust” event has commenced in the US, showcasing the latest iPhones and Apple Watch models. The event confirms several rumors surrounding the new devices, while also unveiling unexpected features.

One significant announcement is Apple’s shift from Lightning connections to the industry-standard USB-C for the entry-level model of the new iPhone series, the iPhone 15. This change aligns with new EU regulations and will likely offer faster data transfer speeds. However, the faster Version 3 USB-C will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Another confirmed rumor is the extension of the “Digital Island” feature across the entire iPhone line. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now feature a “pill” or animated cover for the camera and sensor notch at the top of the screen. This feature received positive feedback with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but currently offers full functionality exclusively with Apple’s own apps.

The leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models featuring lighter and stronger Titanium cases also prove to be true, although the price remains the same as the previous models.

In a surprising twist, Apple unveiled a new feature called Roadside Assist, which extends its text-via-satellite service. Available only in the US in partnership with the AAA, this service allows users to request roadside assistance. Apple’s investment in satellite infrastructure for its text-via-satellite services has benefited American firm Globalstar.

During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared stories of individuals saved by the SOS text-via-satellite feature on the current iPhone 14 model. Cook also provided an update on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality device expected to launch early next year.

Overall, Apple’s Wonderlust event has delivered on the anticipated rumors while introducing new features that showcase the company’s commitment to innovation and user experience.

Source: Chris Keall, The New Zealand Herald

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント