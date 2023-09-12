都市生活

vivo がインドでの T2 Pro 5G の発売を予告: 期待されること

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
vivo is gearing up to launch its latest phone in the T series, the vivo T2 Pro 5G, in India. The company has started teasing the device, revealing a curved screen and a stunning golden color. This comes after the successful launches of the T2x 5G and T2 5G earlier this year.

Based on the specifications of the T2 5G and the recently launched iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, it is expected that the T2 Pro 5G will come with similar features. These include a large 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED display, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The phone is likely to come with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

In terms of camera capabilities, the vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 64MP rear camera accompanied by a 2MP secondary camera. It will also feature a high-resolution 16MP front camera, perfect for capturing stunning selfies. To keep the device running all day, it will be equipped with a 4600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

More details about the vivo T2 Pro 5G are expected to be revealed in the coming days, as the phone is set to launch later this month. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart, as well as vivo’s official website. Additionally, offline stores are likely to stock the phone for customers who prefer to buy in-store.

With its promising features and sleek design, the vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to be a highly anticipated phone in India. Mobile enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers should keep an eye out for its official launch and subsequent availability.

ソース：
– Srivatsan Sridhar, Mobile Technology Enthusiast [Without URL]

