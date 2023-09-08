リスクと報酬: GenAI の利点と法的不確実性のバランスを取る

In the rapidly evolving world of digital health platforms, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools are becoming increasingly accessible and widely adopted. These tools, which include chatbot interfaces and clinical decision support systems, offer vast opportunities for efficiency and innovation in patient care. However, they also present new risks and legal uncertainties.

GenAI is a subset of artificial intelligence that generates new content in response to user input. Unlike traditional AI, which uses predictive models to produce rules-based responses, GenAI utilizes training data and models to create a wide range of content, from text and code to images and videos.

One of the key challenges with GenAI is determining how to balance the potential benefits with the legal uncertainty and risks associated with its use. Many of the legal issues surrounding GenAI have yet to be resolved and are already the subject of litigation, regulatory proposals, and policy discussions. End User License Agreements (EULAs) play a crucial role in defining the rights and potential risks for users of GenAI tools.

EULAs can vary greatly depending on the platform and whether they are accessed through a free, freemium, or enterprise version. They may address questions such as ownership of the output and user prompts, liability for harm caused by GenAI outputs, and the use of user prompts to improve the tool. However, EULAs are often not dispositive of these issues and may not provide clear answers.

Considerations related to user prompts are particularly important. While GenAI models can improve over time, user prompts may be used to train the platform’s creation model. This raises concerns about the usage and ownership of inputs, especially when they contain sensitive or proprietary information. Some EULAs allow for the use of inputs as training data, while others provide opt-out options or restrict the use to specific customers.

Confidentiality and security of inputted information are also at risk, as some EULAs may permit the review, release, or sale of this information. A security breach could lead to unintended disclosures, trade secret breaches, and privacy compliance issues under applicable privacy laws, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As the field of GenAI continues to evolve, it is essential for users to be aware of the provisions in EULAs and understand their rights and potential risks. Clear and comprehensive EULAs, along with ongoing legal discussions and regulatory developments, will play a crucial role in shaping the responsible and ethical use of GenAI in digital health platforms.

