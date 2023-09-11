都市生活

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
バージニア・スピリッツ委員会がデジタル・パスポート・プログラムを開始

The Virginia Spirits Board has recently introduced a new digital passport program, which allows users to explore more than 30 distilleries throughout the state. The program, known as the Virginia Spirits Passport, is available to individuals aged 21 and older, and offers access to exclusive deals and discounts.

By signing up for the free passport program, participants can accumulate points through check-ins at different distilleries. These points can be redeemed for exciting prizes, including tickets to the Virginia Spirits Expo and entries into sweepstakes for getaways and unique experiences.

The passport program is set to run until August 31, 2024, providing ample time for participants to visit and enjoy various Virginia distilleries. September has also been designated as Virginia Spirits Month, making it the perfect time to start exploring the diverse and vibrant spirits scene in the state.

In addition to existing distilleries, more are expected to join the program, offering participants even more opportunities to unlock special offers and discover new spirits. Some of the distilleries currently participating in the program include Deep Creek Distilling, Ironclad Distillery Co., Beach Vodka, Waterman Spirits, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, and Copper Fox Distillery.

To get started with the Virginia Spirits Passport, users can visit the official website at virginiaspirits.org/passport. Here, they can sign up for the program and begin their journey through the world of Virginia spirits.

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809
– Deep Creek Distilling, 801 Butler St., Suite 12, Chesapeake
– Ironclad Distillery Co., 124 23rd St., Newport News
– Virginia Spirits Expo, MacArthur Center (Outdoor Square), 300 Monticello Ave., Norfolk
– Beach Vodka, 1375 Oceana Blvd., Virginia Beach
– Waterman Spirits, 712-A Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach
– Chesapeake Bay Distillery, 437 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
– Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach
– 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, 7218 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
– Copper Fox Distillery, 901 Capitol Landing Road, Williamsburg

By ガブリエル・ボータ

