Unity、ゲームのインストールに月額料金を導入、開発者から批判

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Unity, the popular game engine behind acclaimed titles such as Tunic, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight, has announced significant changes to its business model. Beginning on January 1st, next year, Unity will introduce a monthly fee per new game install, drawing considerable criticism from the development community.

Previously, Unity was licensed to developers using a royalty-free model based on subscription tiers. The free Unity Personal license was available to developers with revenue or funding less than $100k per year. Unity Plus subscription was required for up to $200k in revenue, while a Unity Pro or above subscription was needed for more.

Starting from January 1st, 2024, developers will be expected to pay an additional monthly Unity Runtime Fee per new game install, including reinstalls and installs across multiple devices. These fees will be applicable to titles that have made $200k or more in the last 12 months and have at least 200k lifetime game installs. Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise subscribers will face fees after surpassing the $1m revenue and 1m lifetime installs threshold.

The fees vary depending on the subscription level. Unity Personal users will pay $0.2 per new install above the 200k threshold each month. Unity Pro and Enterprise subscribers will pay $0.15 and $0.125 respectively after crossing the 1m line.

These fees will also be applied retroactively to existing games on the market that meet the revenue and install thresholds. Concerns have been raised about the impact on free game giveaways, demos, bundles, as well as the possibility of charges for pirated game installs. Furthermore, the changes may complicate logistics for being on platforms like Game Pass.

The industry response has been a mix of outrage, disbelief, and confusion. Some developers have already expressed their intention to switch game engines. The response to Unity’s changes raises concerns about the cost and logistical implications for indie developers.

出典：Eurogamer

By マンフォ・ブレシア

