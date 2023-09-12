都市生活

がん研究の推進を目的としたリムリック大学とデル テクノロジーズの新たなパートナーシップ

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
がん研究の推進を目的としたリムリック大学とデル テクノロジーズの新たなパートナーシップ

A new partnership between the University of Limerick and Dell Technologies is set to revolutionize cancer research and diagnostics using technology-driven solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of the University of Limerick’s Digital Cancer Research Centre, specifically in the field of oncology.

The key aspect of this partnership is the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform by Dell, specifically designed for the Digital Cancer Research Centre. This platform will enable clinicians to provide more effective care to patients with B-cell lymphoma by improving diagnosis times and enhancing treatment options. Additionally, it will facilitate predictive and diagnostic research, allowing researchers to create a virtual representation, or “digital twin,” of patients. This will provide valuable insights into treatment strategies and aid in the development of personalized therapies.

Researchers at the Digital Cancer Research Centre are currently focused on investigating the role of collagen in tumor progression and spreading throughout the body. By identifying ways to block collagen, they hope to find new approaches for treating tumors before they metastasize.

Professor Paul Murray, Director of the Digital Cancer Research Centre’s Digital Pathology Unit, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, highlighting the potential to advance understanding of cancer development and improve patient care. Catherine Doyle, Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland, emphasized the significance of the AI-driven platform in delivering precision treatments and taking clinical research to new heights.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer, with the potential to make a profound impact on countless lives. It showcases the power of collaboration between academia and technology companies to drive innovation in healthcare.

Sources: The University of Limerick, Dell Technologies

