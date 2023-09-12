Total War Pharaohの発売日と詳細が明らかに

Sega has recently announced the launch date for their highly anticipated game, Total War Pharaoh. The game will be available as a digital download on 11th October, with a limited run physical edition releasing in Europe on 23rd October.

Total War Pharaoh, developed by Creative Assembly’s Total War: Troy studio, takes players back to the dying days of the Bronze Age. The game focuses on the fierce battles between Egyptians, Hittites, and the enigmatic Sea Peoples.

Described as a more considered and understated addition to the Total War series, Total War Pharaoh provides a straight shot of Ancient Egyptian history. While some creative liberties are taken where historical data is lacking, the game promises to satisfy players’ thirst for historical accuracy.

Players who pre-order the game will have the added benefit of an early access weekend from Friday 29th September to Monday 2nd October. Additionally, pre-orders come with extra cosmetic packs and other bonuses.

For those who enjoy tangible extras, the physical edition of Total War Pharaoh will include a physical map, adding a sense of immersion to the gaming experience.

Overall, Total War Pharaoh is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Total War franchise. With its focus on the ancient world and its engaging historical gameplay, the game is sure to captivate strategy enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

