都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Apple、悪用されたソフトウェアの脆弱性にパッチを適用するセキュリティアップデートをリリース

Byロバート・アンドリュー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple、悪用されたソフトウェアの脆弱性にパッチを適用するセキュリティアップデートをリリース

Apple has issued a significant security update for iPhones and iPads in response to the discovery of newly exploited security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The vulnerabilities were uncovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who found that the software flaw was actively being used to deliver a commercial spyware called Pegasus, developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.

Pegasus is a powerful and expensive tool primarily utilized to target dissidents, journalists, and political opponents. Therefore, the average user is unlikely to be directly affected. However, Citizen Lab strongly recommends that all users update their devices immediately to protect against potential threats.

To install the update, iPhone users should navigate to “Settings,” select “General,” and then choose “Software Update.” If the iOS 16.6.1 software update is displayed, tap to initiate the installation process. If the update is not visible, users should return to the General page, select “About” to verify their iOS version number. If the version number is 16.6.1, the update is already installed. If the device is still using version 16.6 or an earlier iteration, users should repeat the aforementioned steps.

Should the update fail to appear, it is advised to restart the iPhone and check the internet connection. If the update is still not visible, it is recommended to wait for some time before attempting again.

This security update reinforces Apple’s commitment to promptly addressing any known vulnerabilities to ensure the privacy and security of their users.

ソース：
– AP通信

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

好ましい送金モードとしての UPI の登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Moto G Stylus 2022: 優れた機能を備えた手頃な価格のスマートフォン

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

サンディスク エクストリーム プロ 4TB 外付け SSD: データ復元とパスポート写真に関する懸念

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

マイクロ LED: スマートフォンおよびタブレットのディスプレイ技術における次なる目玉

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

好ましい送金モードとしての UPI の登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Moto G Stylus 2022: 優れた機能を備えた手頃な価格のスマートフォン

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

サンディスク エクストリーム プロ 4TB 外付け SSD: データ復元とパスポート写真に関する懸念

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント