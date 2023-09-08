ハイセンス、最大のミニLEDテレビ「U8K」を発表

Hisense has recently launched its latest offering in the TV market, the Hisense U8K. Boasting an impressive 100-inch 8K display with a variable refresh rate of 144Hz, this TV is set to redefine the home entertainment experience. However, buyers will have to shell out a hefty sum of $9,999 for this cutting-edge technology.

The star feature of the Hisense U8K is its 100-inch mini-LED display. With over 1,600 local dimming zones and a brightness of 1,500 nits, users can expect vibrant colors and deep blacks, adding depth and clarity to their viewing experience. The TV also supports a range of HDR formats such as HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, ensuring compatibility with various content sources.

The Hisense U8K comes equipped with a 50W 2.1.2 surround sound system, delivering immersive audio that complements the stunning visuals. Additionally, the TV integrates Google TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Gamers can also rejoice as the U8K supports FreeSync Premium Pro, reducing stuttering and tearing during gameplay.

Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, two USB ports (including one USB 3.0), composite AV inputs, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm port, and an optical audio out. The TV also features Bluetooth 5.2 and supports Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring seamless wireless connectivity.

The Hisense U8K is expected to be available for purchase this fall through online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. While it may not be a budget-friendly option, it certainly offers a premium home entertainment experience to those willing to invest in the latest technology.

