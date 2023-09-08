都市生活

チェンジリング: ホラーとファンタジーの間の微妙なバランス

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
The horror genre holds a certain allure for audiences, as it promises a thrilling descent into darkness for the characters involved. Apple’s new series, “The Changeling,” based on the novel by Victor LaValle, follows this tradition while incorporating elements of romance and drama.

The first episode sets the stage for a love story between Apollo Kagwa, a rare bookseller, and Emma Valentine, a librarian. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are introduced to Apollo’s parents and drawn into their world. With stylish direction, mesmerizing cinematography, and poetic narration, it’s easy to get caught up in the romance and almost forget the impending horror that awaits.

However, by the third episode, the true nature of “The Changeling” is revealed. It delves into darkness, mystery, violence, and grief, presenting viewers with their worst fears come true. The series becomes engrossing, making it impossible to resist the urge to continue watching and discover the reasons behind the unsettling occurrences.

While the atmospheric visuals and deliberate ambiguity are reminiscent of Netflix’s “Haunting” series, “The Changeling” struggles to find a balance between its fantasy and horror elements. The fantasy side, which includes witchcraft, folklore, and sinister magic, often feels underdeveloped and lacking in substance. There is a delicate line between style and substance, and unfortunately, the later episodes lean too heavily towards style.

The performances in “The Changeling” are outstanding. Lakeith Stanfield shines as Apollo, providing an exceptional portrayal of a complex character. Clark Backo’s portrayal of Emma is beguiling, terrifying, and sympathetic all at once. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, conveying their connection through subtle body language and dialogue.

“The Changeling” introduces fantastical secrets throughout its nine-episode run, but not all of them are fully explored or satisfyingly revealed. Nevertheless, the series is carried by its excellent performances, breathtaking visuals, and intriguing narrative threads that demand further exploration.

Overall, “The Changeling” is an engaging and memorable series. It is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly.

グレード：B-

ソース：
– Victor LaValle’s novel “The Changeling”
– Apple TV +

