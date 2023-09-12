都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

アップルが秋のイベントを開始する中、ウォール街の株価はまちまち、投資家はインフレ統計を待つ

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
アップルが秋のイベントを開始する中、ウォール街の株価はまちまち、投資家はインフレ統計を待つ

In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

（出典：ヤフーファイナンス）

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント