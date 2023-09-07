都市生活

Starfield は詳細な物理学とオブジェクトの相互作用でプレイヤーを感動させます

Byガブリエル・ボータ

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, is captivating players with its attention to detail when it comes to physics and object interactions. Fans have long enjoyed hoarding and interacting with various objects in Bethesda games, but Starfield takes it to a whole new level.

One standout example is a video shared on the Starfield subreddit, showcasing a player’s starship filled with potatoes. As the hatch opens, hundreds of potatoes spill out, each one rolling in a fluid and realistic animation. The physics behind the interaction of these objects amazed players, with many expressing their astonishment on social media.

Another player found a unique way to steal items in the game by pushing them into containers and carrying them off without technically adding them to their inventory. They demonstrated this technique by using a desk organizer to push credit chips into a laundry basket, which they then carried around with thousands of credits.

This attention to detail and real-time physics is likely one reason why Starfield runs at 30fps on Xbox Series X/S, as compared to other “next-gen” games that offer higher framerates. Despite this limitation, players appreciate the game’s ability to handle intricate object interactions without crashing or bugging out, a common issue in past Bethesda games.

While Starfield may not be perfect, players are eager to continue exploring the game’s possibilities and discovering what else they can do within its immersive world.

