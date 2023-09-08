都市生活

『Starfield』がベセスダの最も成功したゲームローンチとして記録を更新

Byロバート・アンドリュー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has achieved a new milestone by becoming the most successful game launch in the company’s history. Surpassing the popularity of titles like Skyrim and Fallout, Starfield has garnered over six million players since its full release on September 6th.

Although Bethesda did not provide a breakdown of player numbers between PC and Xbox platforms, it was confirmed that the game achieved over a million concurrent players across all platforms, including PC and Xbox Series X/S. SteamDB reported a peak of more than 269,000 players on Starfield’s release day, with consistent numbers still hovering around 258,000 within the short period since then.

Starfield is an important release for Bethesda as it marks the studio’s first new intellectual property (IP) in over 20 years. Previously known for their renowned Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, Starfield demonstrates Bethesda’s expansion into new territory. This release also comes after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021 as part of the ZeniMax Media buyout.

The game has received mixed reviews from players and critics. However, its massive success can be attributed to the anticipation surrounding Bethesda’s first foray into the space RPG genre. Despite some criticisms about losing the familiar “Bethesda charm” in the vastness of its galaxy, Starfield has captured the attention of millions of players worldwide.

ソース：
– Bethesda announced on Twitter that Starfield has surpassed 6 million players, making it the most successful game launch for the company.
– Xbox chief Phil Spencer tweeted about Starfield surpassing a million concurrent players on all platforms.
– Peak player numbers on Steam were reported by SteamDB on Starfield’s release day.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

