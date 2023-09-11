都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Bethesda と AMD のコラボレーションは AMD の GPU と CPU にメリットをもたらします

Byロバート・アンドリュー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Bethesda と AMD のコラボレーションは AMD の GPU と CPU にメリットをもたらします

Recently, Bethesda’s partnership with AMD for their upcoming game, Starfield, has been gaining attention among PC gamers. According to a detailed analysis by Digital Foundry, it seems that Starfield has been optimized to perform better on AMD GPUs and CPUs compared to their Intel and Nvidia counterparts.

AMD is the exclusive PC partner of Starfield, and they have been working closely with Bethesda engineers to optimize the game for AMD hardware. This collaboration has resulted in better performance on AMD systems. For example, Digital Foundry found that with AMD’s previous-generation Radeon RX 6800 XT paired with Intel’s Core i9-12900K, the game runs around 46% faster compared to Nvidia’s previous-generation RTX 3080 on the same system.

While average frame rates are lower with the RTX 3080, frame times also suffer with regular spiking. It appears that the ultra shadow quality setting may be the culprit for this issue. Changing this setting might improve performance, especially on older Nvidia GPUs.

Additionally, Digital Foundry discovered some strange performance anomalies with Intel CPUs. Enabling hyperthreading on Intel chips actually leads to worse average frame rates compared to when it’s turned off. On the other hand, turning off SMT on AMD CPUs doesn’t affect frame rates as much but does cause frame times to be more inconsistent.

Overall, Digital Foundry concludes that Starfield seems to be optimized for AMD systems but not so much for Intel and Nvidia ones. They suggest that Bethesda should work on optimizing the game better for these platforms, and Intel and Nvidia should release updated drivers over time.

Concerns have been raised by PC gamers who were expecting the game to perform well on their Nvidia and Intel systems. Bethesda’s director, Todd Howard, mentioned in an interview that the game has been optimized for PCs and pushes the boundaries of technology. However, some players hope that future updates and driver releases will improve the game’s performance on non-AMD systems.

出典：ザ・ヴァージ

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント