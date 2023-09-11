都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

スターフィールドで前哨基地を構築する方法: リソースを収集するためのガイド

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Building outposts in Starfield is a crucial mechanic that allows players to gather resources in bulk, which can then be used to craft items and upgrades during their adventure. In Starfield, players have the freedom to create outposts anywhere they want in the universe, taking the base building feature from Fallout 4 to the next level. While the game doesn’t provide a lengthy tutorial on how to build outposts, it is an extremely helpful mechanic that allows players to acquire a vast amount of resources without spending their credits.

To begin building an outpost in Starfield, players need to open their scanner and select the “Outpost” option. This will display a ghost image of the outpost, indicating where it can be built. The top right corner of the screen will provide a menu listing the available resources in the vicinity, and players should aim to gather as many of these resources as possible (aim for at least four). Once a suitable location has been found, the outpost can be placed.

After placing the outpost, players will enter build mode. It is recommended to switch to an overhead view of the area for better visibility. In build mode, players will need to construct extractors, storage units, and power supplies. Extractors should be placed on the veins of resources found on the ground, and players should aim to fit as many as possible into a given area. Storage units should be built based on the type of resources being extracted – solid, liquid, or gas. Extractors need to be connected to storage units, and this can be done by hovering over the extractor, selecting “Create Output Link,” and dragging the red line to the appropriate storage container. Lastly, power sources, such as solar arrays or fuelled generators, are needed to power the extractors.

While there is no absolute “best” location for building outposts in Starfield, it is recommended to build multiple outposts across various planets to maximize the benefits of this mechanic. Before creating outposts, players should scan planets to determine their available resources. Planets with five or more resources are worth investigating. Some recommended planets for outpost building include Jemison, which offers water, chlorine, lead, argon, and chlorosilanes; Kreet, which offers water, helium-3, iron, lead, argon, alkanes, silver, and neon; Zamka, which offers water, helium-3, copper, nickel, iron, uranium, cobalt, and vanadium; and Maheo 2, which offers water, helium-3, copper, iron, lead, alkanes, tetrafluorides, and ytterbium – a rare and valuable resource found on only 34 planets and moons in the game.

Overall, building outposts in Starfield is a rewarding and efficient way to gather resources and enhance gameplay. By strategically selecting locations and properly constructing extractors, storage units, and power supplies, players can ensure a steady supply of valuable resources throughout their adventure.

