都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Bethesda の Starfield は Steam でさまざまなレビューを受ける

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Bethesda の Starfield は Steam でさまざまなレビューを受ける

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space game, Starfield, was released on September 6, marking the end of the developer’s 25-year-long dry spell for new intellectual property. The game has generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike, with many comparing it to Bethesda’s previous titles like Morrowind and Fallout 3.

In Starfield, players begin their journey as a miner who stumbles upon a strange artifact, setting off a multidimensional quest across different factions and spaceships. Although the game is set in space and features aliens and spaceships, Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen points out that it still retains the familiar Bethesda RPG elements seen in previous titles.

Steam reviewers have shared mixed opinions about Starfield. Some praise the game’s beautiful environments, fantastic immersion, and storytelling, fulfilling the fantasy of living in another universe. These positive reviews highlight Starfield’s ability to transport players to a new and exciting setting.

However, not all Steam reviewers share this sentiment. Some criticize the game for being a glorified loading screen and point out that the combat mechanics are similar to previous Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. These negative reviews argue that the game doesn’t offer enough innovation or improvement in gameplay.

Overall, Starfield has received a range of feedback on Steam, with some praising it as a solid game, while others find it lacking compared to Bethesda’s previous titles. As with any highly anticipated release, opinions are subjective, and individual gameplay experiences may vary.

ソース：
– コタク
- 蒸気

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント