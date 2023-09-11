都市生活

Get Up to $1,000 Off on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Series

11月2023日、XNUMX年

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Get Up to $1,000 Off on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Samsung’s Discover Week is here and they are offering some amazing deals on their latest gadgets. One deal worth looking into is the promotion on the Galaxy Tab S9 series, perfect if you need a bigger screen for your daily tasks.

With this promotion, Samsung is slashing prices by up to $1,000. The largest discount is available for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, with a whopping $1,000 off. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is discounted by $920, and the smallest Galaxy Tab S9 gets a $770 discount.

To avail the full discount, you will need to trade-in a device. Samsung offers the highest trade-in value of $800 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+. The other two Tab S8 models can get you $700 off, and the older Galaxy Tab S7 is valued at $500. The trade-in values for the Tab S9 do drop slightly, but you can still save big when trading in your old device.

In addition to the trade-in discount, Samsung is throwing in a free storage upgrade. This means that all Tab S9 models will get their storage doubled, with the smallest Tab S9 going from 128GB to 256GB, and the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra going from 256GB to 512GB. The Tab S9 Ultra can even jump to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the Tab S9 gets a RAM upgrade from 8GB to 12GB. These storage and RAM upgrades are worth up to $120.

As a bonus, Samsung is offering a $99 add-on for the Galaxy Watch 6 if you purchase a Tab S9 series device. This amounts to a $250 discount on the smartwatch.

With all the trade-ins and discounts, you can get the fully loaded Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for just $519, down from its original price of $1,619.

Don’t miss out on these great deals and promotions. Visit the link below for more information.

ソース：
– Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Deal Link

By マンフォ・ブレシア

