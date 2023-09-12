都市生活

ポルシェ 911 カレラ T: 軽量かつ純粋なドライビング エクスペリエンス

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
The Porsche 911 Carrera T is back for the 992-generation and offers a purist’s special driving experience. Inspired by the lightweight 1968 911 T homologation car, the Carrera T is positioned between the standard Carrera and Carrera S models. It features performance-oriented features typically reserved for higher-end 911 models.

Powering the Carrera T is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of eight-speed PDK automatic transmission. The Carrera T weighs about 100 pounds less than the standard Carrera thanks to weight-saving measures such as reduced sound insulation, a rear seat deletion (which can be added back at no cost), lightweight glass, and a smaller battery.

The Carrera T comes equipped with Porsche’s sport-tuned PASM active suspension system, a torque-vectoring limited-slip rear differential, and an active sport exhaust system. It also features a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch wheels, the Sport Chrono package, and optional rear-axle steering. The exterior is distinguished by Agate Gray trim and side decals.

Inside the cabin, the Carrera T offers a no-nonsense approach with sport seats and the option for 18-way adjustable seats or full carbon buckets. While the weight reduction efforts make the cabin noisier, the Carrera T remains an affable daily driver with a comfortable ride and easy maneuverability in traffic.

On the road, the Carrera T delivers exhilarating performance with a sprint to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission or 3.8 seconds with the PDK. Its brilliant chassis, precise steering, and lack of bloat allow for surgical precision and confidence on technical sections, making it highly enjoyable on twisty roads.

While the Carrera T may not reach the track-focused capabilities of Porsche’s GT models, it offers approachability and excitement on the right road. With its lightweight construction and performance features, the Carrera T delivers a pure driving experience for enthusiasts.

