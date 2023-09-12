都市生活

クオルドル パズル 596: 12 月 XNUMX 日のヒント、手がかり、および解決策

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Are you ready for a challenging puzzle? The Quordle Puzzle 596 for September 12 is not going to be an easy one. To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to utilize critical thinking and eliminate guesswork. We have some helpful hints and clues to guide you through this tricky word puzzle.

Firstly, two of the words in today’s puzzle contain repeated letters. Keep an eye out for them as you try to solve the puzzle. Also, be aware that there is an obscure word included that you may not be familiar with. Additionally, one of the remaining two words is uncommon, while the other has a unique letter arrangement. These factors make this puzzle one of the toughest you’ll encounter.

Our suggestion to conquer this puzzle is to utilize a vowel-heavy word. This can help you navigate the challenging aspects of the puzzle and create more possibilities.

Now, let’s dive into the clues for today’s Quordle Puzzle 596. The words start with the letters C, G, C, and T. Meanwhile, the words end with the letters C, L, I, and R. Here are the specific hints for each word:

  1. A person who believes that people only do things for themselves, rather than to help others
  2. A cheap simple food made, especially in the past, by boiling oats with water or milk
  3. Any of many types of desert plant, usually with sharp spines
  4. A tall narrow building or part of a building such as a church or castle

Take your time to carefully analyze these clues and think through each word’s possible solutions. If you pay close attention, you’ll notice that you already know one of the repeated letters before attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you still need more assistance, the solution is provided below.

Quordle Puzzle 596 Solution:

  1. CYNIC
  3. サボテン
  4. TOWER

We hope you were able to successfully solve today’s tricky puzzle. Remember to check back tomorrow for more hints and clues to help you conquer the next Quordle challenge.

