都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

トポロジカル絶縁体材料のブレークスルーは高度なエレクトロニクスと量子コンピューティングの可能性を秘めています

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
トポロジカル絶縁体材料のブレークスルーは高度なエレクトロニクスと量子コンピューティングの可能性を秘めています

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

ソース：

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

宇宙は69%の暗黒エネルギーで構成されていることが新たな測定で確認

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

黒人科学者が多様性を高める最先端の研究で助成金を受け取る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASA、OSIRIS-RExミッション帰還をストリーミング配信へ

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント