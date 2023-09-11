都市生活

クアルコム、5年までAppleのスマートフォン向けに2026Gモデムの供給を継続

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

11月2023日、XNUMX年
The announcement that Qualcomm will continue to supply 5G modems for Apple’s smartphones through 2026 has garnered significant attention from investors and analysts alike. This development deviates from earlier expectations, as both Wall Street analysts and Qualcomm officials had anticipated Apple producing and utilizing its own 5G modem starting in 2024.

The news of Qualcomm’s extended partnership with Apple comes just ahead of Apple’s highly anticipated product unveiling, scheduled for Tuesday. These upcoming Apple devices are expected to feature Qualcomm modems, further solidifying the relationship between the two tech giants.

Upon the announcement, Qualcomm’s stock experienced a notable surge of 3.9% on Monday, reflecting the positive sentiment among investors. This indicates a vote of confidence in Qualcomm’s ability to maintain its position as a leading provider of 5G modems.

The continued partnership between Qualcomm and Apple reaffirms Qualcomm’s status as a key player in the 5G modem market. This strategic alliance ensures that Apple can deliver high-quality smartphones capable of leveraging the full potential of 5G technology. With the ongoing advancements in 5G and the increasing demands for faster and more reliable connectivity, having a reliable and efficient modem supplier is crucial for Apple’s long-term success.

In summary, Qualcomm’s announcement revealing their continued role as Apple’s 5G modem supplier through 2026 has sparked positive reactions from investors and analysts. This development positions Qualcomm as a key player in the 5G market and underscores the importance of reliable connectivity for Apple’s upcoming smartphones.

定義：
– 5G modem: A device or chipset that enables devices to connect to 5G networks and access the high-speed data and low latency offered by 5G technology.
– Qualcomm: A technology company specializing in the development and supply of semiconductors and software for wireless telecommunications.

出典: マーケットムーバーズ

