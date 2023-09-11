Apple、今後XNUMX年間はクアルコムモデムチップの使用を継続

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. saw a surge of more than 3.8% following the announcement that Apple Inc. will continue using Qualcomm’s mobile modem chips for the next three years. This comes as a surprise, as Apple was expected to reduce its use of the modems starting this year.

The supply deal was revealed just a day before the launch event for the iPhone 15 series. According to Qualcomm, their modem chips will be integrated into the three upcoming iPhone generations, set to be released in 2024, 2025, and 2026. However, Qualcomm anticipates that it will only provide approximately 20% of the modems shipped with Apple’s 2026 handsets.

Apple is considered one of Qualcomm’s most significant clients, with the company’s purchases accounting for over a fifth of Qualcomm’s $44.2 billion revenue in 2020. These purchases primarily consist of broadband components used to power the 5G connectivity features of iPhones.

Qualcomm supplies Apple with 5G modem chips that convert data inside a device into radio signals for transmission to a cell tower. In addition, Qualcomm provides other supporting components such as miniature 5G antennas for smartphones and RF frontends, which filter radio interference and amplify 5G signals.

Apple not only sources chips from Qualcomm but also licenses a collection of networking patents essential for wireless connectivity in phones. Last year, Apple paid Qualcomm $1.9 billion in licensing fees for these patents.

Prior to the settlement of a legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, Qualcomm’s networking patents were a contentious issue. As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to license Qualcomm’s patents for six years, with the option to extend for an additional two years. Apple’s acquisition of Intel Corp.’s modem chip business further fueled its efforts to replace Qualcomm’s chips with its own technology.

However, it appears that Apple’s pursuit of in-house wireless networking technology may be encountering delays, as the decision to continue using Qualcomm chips through 2026 suggests. Apple has a track record of developing its own chips, designing the primary processors for iPhones, Mac computers, and the Apple Watch.

In addition to Qualcomm’s modem chips, Apple aims to replace other third-party components with custom silicon. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple plans to develop its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, potentially replacing the chip currently provided by Broadcom Inc. The second version of this module is expected to include cellular connectivity similar to Qualcomm’s modem chips, though its release date remains uncertain.

The impact of Apple’s chip development efforts on Qualcomm’s business is expected to be partially offset by Qualcomm’s expansion into the vehicle processor and server chip markets.

