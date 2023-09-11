都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

変化する公共部門の電子調達の状況

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
変化する公共部門の電子調達の状況

A recent survey conducted by Euna Solutions sheds light on the evolving state of public sector e-procurement. Similar to the trends seen in business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce, purchasing managers and procurement teams in government, academic, and charitable organizations are increasingly turning to digital technology to streamline their procurement processes.

One of the key findings from the survey is that 44% of public sector buyers now use e-procurement software alongside their enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Additionally, 65% of respondents reported using a combination of legacy and newer digital technology. This hybrid approach allows the ERP system to handle core functions while the e-procurement solution manages more complex tasks such as purchasing and vendor management.

The survey also highlighted the importance of compliance, efficiency, and vendor engagement for public procurement professionals. However, only 44% of purchasing managers expressed confidence in their organizations’ ability to handle the current workload, while 25% admitted to feeling less confident.

The future workforce poses another challenge for public agencies, as nearly 30% of federal employees will be eligible for retirement by 2025, and 27% of the workforce will be comprised of Gen Z. These younger workers have a strong affinity for technology and expect digital tools to be a part of their job. They prioritize streamlined processes and automation to free up time for more strategic initiatives.

Although there has been progress, the survey reveals that 20% of public sector purchasing managers still rely on paper-based processing and outdated legacy systems. Only 14% reported utilizing the latest digital tools and technologies for their procurement processes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the digital transformation of public sector purchasing, forcing many organizations to adopt digital solutions out of necessity. However, the transition has not always been smooth.

In conclusion, the survey conducted by Euna Solutions highlights the changing landscape of public sector e-procurement. It emphasizes the increasing adoption of digital technology, the challenges faced in recruiting younger purchasing professionals, and the importance of streamlined processes and automation in procurement operations.

Sources: Euna Solutions survey, John Alexander, Euna Solutions senior vice president, product.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

再野生化プロジェクトが危機的に減少した鳥類の復活につながる

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント