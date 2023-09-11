都市生活

UMass Lowell’s Saab Center Receives Grant to Expand Portuguese American Digital Archive

By ロバート・アンドリュー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
UMass Lowell’s Saab Center Receives Grant to Expand Portuguese American Digital Archive

UMass Lowell’s Saab Center for Portuguese Studies has received a $300,000 grant from the William M. Wood Foundation of Boston. This grant will support the expansion of the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA) at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History. The funds will be used to document the Portuguese-American experience in additional Massachusetts communities, including Cambridge/Somerville and Peabody.

Established three years ago, PADA currently contains 34 collections and over 3,000 photographs and documents, as well as film and audio recordings. These archival holdings are accessible to students, educators, and the general public. The new grant will allow PADA to continue its work with full-time archivist Nicole “Nikki” Tantum and historian Dr. Gregory Gray Fitzsimons. Tantum will expand the archive’s collections, while Fitzsimons will use these materials to write a history of the Portuguese in Greater Lowell.

Dr. Frank Sousa, the director of the Saab Center, emphasizes the importance of recording the Portuguese-American experience, particularly as there is no longer ongoing immigration. Many documents, such as those from churches and associations, are at risk of disappearing as these institutions gradually fade away. The archive has received collections from various generations of Portuguese-Americans, ensuring that their history and culture will be preserved and made accessible to the public.

Dr. Sousa hopes that the efforts of the Saab Center and PADA will encourage greater Portuguese participation in publications, documentaries, and other cultural productions related to the American experience. He also stresses the need for continued collection of materials from families, such as photos, passports, and letters, to chronicle and better understand the Portuguese experience in the region and throughout America for future generations.

To access the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive, visit UMass Lowell’s website.

ソース：

O Jornal

UMassローウェル

– 定義:
– Saab Center for Portuguese Studies: A research center at UMass Lowell dedicated to the study of Portuguese culture and history.
– Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA): An archive at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History that documents the Portuguese-American experience through collections of photographs, documents, film, and audio recordings.
– William M. Wood Foundation: A Boston-based foundation that has provided a grant to support the expansion of PADA.
– UMass Lowell: The University of Massachusetts Lowell, a public research university located in Lowell, Massachusetts.

