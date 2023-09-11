都市生活

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ファンがXNUMX月のニンテンドーダイレクトを待ち望む中、憶測が始まる

Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a September Nintendo Direct showcase, a tradition that has been followed by the company in previous years. While Nintendo has not officially announced the event, the past few years have shown a consistent pattern of a September Direct presentation. With leaks and rumors circulating about demos of the rumored Switch 2 being shown to developers at Gamescom 2023, speculation is growing stronger.

The mid-month period leading up to the Tokyo Game Show, which starts on September 21st, has historically been a prime time for Nintendo to hold a showcase. Considering the packed schedule of game releases for the rest of 2023, including titles like Super Mario RPG, WarioWare: Move It!, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, and Detective Pikachu Returns, some fans may wonder if it’s the right time for Nintendo to reveal even more games.

However, looking at previous years, Nintendo Directs in September have often included announcements of upcoming titles. The rumor mill is already buzzing with potential games that could be featured in the event, and there is always the possibility of third-party developers showcasing their non-Nintendo titles for the Switch.

While 2023 is already filled with exciting releases, fans are also looking ahead to 2024, where Princess Peach’s new game and a rumored Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster could be revealed. There’s also anticipation for the release of Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC.

Whether or not a September Nintendo Direct will take place this year is yet to be seen, but fans remain hopeful. A poll conducted among fans shows that the majority believe there will be a Direct, with 66% expecting a showcase filled with first-party titles. 18% think it may be too soon after the recent Wonder Direct, while 7% believe Nintendo will break the trend this year.

Overall, Nintendo fans eagerly await any announcement regarding a September Direct, eagerly anticipating what games and surprises lie in store.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

